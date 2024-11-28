Insider Names A Potential Problem About Jameis Winston’s Future In Cleveland

Once the 2024 NFL season officially comes to an end for the Cleveland Browns, the team’s brass will have some tough decisions to make regarding head coach Kevin Stefanski’s job status as well as what they’ll do at the quarterback position.

The biggest question is whether Deshaun Watson has a future in Cleveland, as he has not been able to live up to expectations since being traded to the Browns and signing the massive contract he did once officially with the team.

The deal with Watson is so big that it creates problems moving forward, as it would be safe to assume the team would like to move on at this point rather than keep him around through 2026.

Unfortunately, Watson’s situation will directly impact Jameis Winston’s future with the team, which Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk dives into.

“But here’s the problem. The Browns have Deshaun Watson under contract through 2026. They owe him $46 million fully guaranteed in 2025, and another $46 million fully guaranteed in 2026. They need a cheap alternative, if Watson isn’t the starter next year,” Florio said.

Not only has Watson struggled to stay healthy and on the field for the Browns, but when he has been healthy and able to play, he has really underperformed, which has resulted in the fan base turning on him and the team being put in a difficult situation.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Browns handle Watson’s contract situation moving forward and whether the team can figure out how to get out of it while retaining Winston or finding another viable option at the quarterback position.

