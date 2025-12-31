Denzel Ward Speaks Out About Kevin Stefanski’s Job Security

There has been plenty of discussion of late about Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in regards to his job security. A win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday would cap Cleveland’s 2025 season at 5-12 after going 3-14 last year, so while there have been minor improvements, it may not be enough for the two-time Coach of the Year to retain his job in 2026.

As great of a coach as Stefanski has been for this organization, it gets to a point where the losing may just be too much to overcome. Many believe it could be time for a new voice in the locker room to provide a fresh start, but star cornerback Denzel Ward doesn’t agree with that sentiment.

Ashly Holder of the Cleveland 19 News shared a clip from Ward’s recent media session, and he spoke out in defense of his head coach.

The five-time Pro Bowler placed a lot of the blame on the players for the team not reaching its goals in 2025.

“He’s a great coach. It’s not just his fault, it falls on all of us. We all have to own it.”

#Browns CB Denzel Ward on HC Kevin Stefanski: "He's a great coach. It's not just his fault, it falls on all of us. We all have to own it." pic.twitter.com/2z99vUKhMa — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 31, 2025

Ward has been a stabilizing force in this secondary throughout the entirety of Stefanski’s tenure in Cleveland, so he is as familiar with his coach as anybody on this roster. For him to speak out in support of Stefanski speaks volumes, and the front office will certainly have to consider opinions like this when it decides how to proceed in the offseason.

While it’s up in the air whether or not Stefanski will be here next year, Ward will be, as he is signed through 2027. With so much young talent on this roster and a potential new coach, the Browns will need Ward’s consistency and leadership more than ever in 2026 to help get this ship steered in the right direction.

We’ll see what happens on Sunday against the Bengals, but one thing is for sure. Ward and his teammates will be out there fighting to save Stefanski’s job.

