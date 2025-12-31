Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Relationship With Kevin Stefanski

The relationship between Shedeur Sanders and Kevin Stefanski may have gotten off to a rocky start with the Cleveland Browns. The rookie quarterback was yearning to play, but the head coach wouldn’t give him a chance.

An injury to fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel forced Sanders into action, changing that dynamic dramatically. So far, it seems to be working out for both sides.

About to make his seventh NFL start, Sanders got honest about his relationship with Stefanski.

“I’m truly thankful. I’m thankful that I do have a relationship with all the coaches,” Sanders said. “Overall, the communication with the coaches has been really good, and I’m thankful to be here.”

This sentiment takes on added significance with Stefanski’s job reportedly in jeopardy. If the Browns believe the relationship is working, they could give it another year to see where it goes.

The perceived disconnect between coach and quarterback goes all the way back to the 2025 NFL Draft, when the Browns passed on Sanders multiple times before selecting him in the fifth round, after they had already picked Gabriel two rounds earlier.

Despite the widespread support of devoted fans, Sanders was the fourth man in a preseason quarterback competition. Then, when Stefanski finally decided to bench Joe Flacco during the regular season, he named Gabriel as the starter instead.

However, Gabriel entered concussion protocol during the Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, forcing Sanders into action. He has been the starter ever since.

Though the Browns have won just two of those six games, Sanders has the support of his teammates. He has taken to the coaching he’s received, improving his accuracy and showing an ability to avoid big-yardage sacks, which were two significant shortcomings in his play.

His seven interceptions in his past three games prove that he still has a lot to work on, but he seems genuinely grateful for the opportunity.

