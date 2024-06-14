Denzel Ward’s Status For Final Minicamp Practice Revealed

The fourth and final offseason phase has passed, and the Browns have wrapped up their mandatory minicamp.

With the team looking toward training camp next month, the health and status of the team’s best players have been a constant topic this offseason.

Offensively, the team’s injured stars appear to be on track as every healthy player except wide receiver Amari Cooper participated in some of the Browns’ practices during the offseason.

On the defensive side of the football, a surprise player – cornerback Denzel Ward – watched from the sidelines instead of participating in the final day of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Analyst Fred Greetham revealed Ward’s status in a Twitter post, suggesting the veteran corner received “a rest day” ahead of the team’s training camp next month.

#Browns Denzel Ward is suited up but might be getting a rest day — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 13, 2024

Ward is a cornerstone of the team’s defense after earning three Pro Bowls in his first six seasons.

The Browns’ first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft had participated in multiple sessions before the final day, giving Greetham reason to believe Ward was not nursing an undisclosed injury.

As one of the faces of the franchise, Ward’s status – if injured – would be a constant concern for the team’s fanbase.

Greetham shared a video of Ward talking with principal managing partner Jimmy Haslam on the sidelines from mandatory training camp, showing Ward was engaged in the process despite not participating.

#Browns Jimmy Haslam talking with Denzel Ward as offense works on Red Zone pic.twitter.com/QUaN6M6RZo — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) June 13, 2024

The 5-foot-11 cornerback has started 76 of the 79 games he played for the Browns.

In six seasons, Ward has accumulated 273 tackles, 76 pass deflections, and 15 interceptions for Cleveland’s defense.

NEXT:

Browns Defense Shows Improvement With 1 Drill