Denzel Ward’s Status Revealed After Jaguars’ Game

Browns defensive back Denzel Ward appeared on the Browns’ injury report list this past week as the team treated him for a shoulder injury.

Despite the injury, Ward was a full participant in all three final practices this past week and participated in the team’s Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Still, the Browns played it safe with Ward, analyst Noah Weiskopf explained on X following the team’s 18-13 victory.

“Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was limited today due to a shoulder injury,” Weiskopf captioned a picture of the veteran cornerback.

Weiskopf did not explain how Ward was limited in the game, however.

Analyst Justin Cooper later reported that piece of information on X as Ward was held to an undisclosed number of snaps on the day.

“Denzel Ward says that he was on a rep count coming into today’s game,” Cooper wrote.

In Ward’s absence, the Browns relied on Cameron Mitchell to play opposite Martin “M.J.” Emerson on Sunday against the Jaguars.

Mitchell – a 5-foot-11 second-year athlete – recorded three tackles on the afternoon, including one tackle for loss against Jacksonville.

Cleveland picked Mitchell in the fifth round of last year’s NFL Draft, and the cornerback played in 13 games last season with three starts.

Ward finished his day against the Jaguars with one tackle and one pass deflection.

The Browns chose the now 27-year-old cornerback in the 2018 NFL Draft with the No. 4 overall pick.

Cleveland’s defensive backs are among the best in the NFL as Emerson, Ward, and cornerback Greg Newsome II are among the elite athletes who patrol the backfield for the Browns.

