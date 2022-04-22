DeSean Jackson Names Browns As A Team He Would Play For

The Cleveland Browns are among a shortlist of teams that free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson is interested in playing for.

The 35-year-old Jackson is at a crossroads.

He could retire if not signed by a team but still has the desire to play for four teams in particular.

Jackson initially shared his list with Sports Illustrated.

What Jackson Said

Jackson made it clear he wants to go into the right situation and the quarterback has to be more than good, he needs to be “great”.

He said:

“If the right situation calls, and a great quarterback — not a good [quarterback] — a great [quarterback]. It’s a few teams. Chiefs may be one. The Browns. Maybe Russell Wilson and Denver. Green Bay. … We’ll see for sure.”

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, WR DeSean Jackson named 4 teams he’d be willing to play for in 2022. The #Browns, #Packers, #Broncos and #Chiefs being those 4 teams. pic.twitter.com/TJ5g1hIjzc — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 21, 2022

His List Makes Sense

Jackson, the former No. 49 overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, has accomplished everything in the game except win a Super Bowl.

DeSean Jackson exclusively tells me he’s contemplating retirement (despite previously saying he would return). ‘i’m not really sure if i’m going to play next year.’ only a handful of teams could change his mind — Denver being one. #LacesOutpic.twitter.com/VEJEISz3Le — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) April 21, 2022

If he plays in 2022, he wants a great quarterback with a team that has more than just an outside chance to make it to the Super Bowl.

In his mind, those quarterbacks and teams are Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Besides Watson, the other three quarterbacks have led teams to Super Bowl titles so inserting Watson and the Browns in the conversation indicates what Jackson thinks of the rebuilt Browns team for 2022.

Browns Need A Wide Receiver

It is not clear whether the Browns would pursue Jackson, but the team does need to add wide receivers to the roster.

Amari Cooper is an excellent addition; however, it is still up in the air as to whether Jarvis Landry could be re-signed.

The Browns may look to the NFL Draft for wide receiving help so we will have to wait and see if Jackson gets a call from the Browns or any of the other teams on his wish list.