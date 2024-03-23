Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Social Media Negativity

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Love it or hate it, social media is one of the most powerful tools in the world today.

While it was invented as a way to do good in the world and communicate with others, more often than not, it’s used for negative reasons and unjust criticism.

If anyone knows about the evils of social media negativity, it’s Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He recently opened up in an interview about how he copes with social media and how it affects his everyday life (via Cam White on Twitter.)

“A lot of times we see a lot of stuff on social media, we just try to block it out,”Watson said.

Watson said the way that he and many other professional athletes deal with social media is simply to block it out.

That includes blocking obnoxious followers, having people screen social media for them, or simply staying off of social media platforms.

Watson admitted that he understands why people say the things they do on Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms.

He realizes that fans are emotional and that they say things in the heat of the moment that they don’t really mean.

However, that doesn’t make their comments any less negative or hurtful, and enough hateful words can bring anyone down.

Between Watson’s underwhelming performance thus far as the Browns starter and his past legal problems while in Houston, he’s been a frequent target of social media negativity.

That negativity includes death threats, harsh criticism, and hateful words that no one should have to be on the receiving end of.

However, 2024 marks a new year and another chance for Watson to prove the haters wrong, once and for all.

