New Browns RB Sends A Message To The Fans

New Cleveland Browns running backs coach Duce Staley might have had a hand in convincing the team to recently sign D’Onta Foreman.

Staley just missed out on coaching Foreman in 2023, as the coach joined the Carolina Panthers shortly after the running back’s impressive season in 2022.

Nevertheless, the former Bear, Panther, Titan, and Texan signed his free-agent deal this week, and Foreman seems as excited as anyone to play in front of the Dawg Pound (via Cleveland Browns on Twitter).

In the clip above, Foreman was all smiles as he told the fans how he can’t wait to get to work for his new team.

He greets fans as the Dawg Pound and says he’s excited before ending with, “Let’s get it!”

Measuring in at 6-feet and 235 pounds, Foreman has the frame of a typical Browns running back.

In a part-time role with the Bears last season, he ran in four touchdowns from inside the red zone.

That has sparked some analysts to project him in the Kareem Hunt short-yardage role and Nick Chubb’s sidekick in Cleveland.

But Foreman has also been an effective RB1 when called upon.

With Carolina in 2022, he rushed for over 900 rushing yards.

What some fans might not remember, though, is that Foreman only had 12 carries over the first six weeks of the 2022 season.

It wasn’t until Christian McCaffrey was traded that Foreman stepped into a lead role for Carolina.

He rattled off five 100-yard games at a 4.5-yard per carry clip the rest of the way.

With part-time roles prior to and after that season, Foreman still has a lot in the tank for 2024.