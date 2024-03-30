Browns Nation

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Deshaun Watson Reveals What Type Of Stadium He Prefers For Browns

By
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns officially announced that they plan to make major changes to their home stadium.

According to Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the owners of the team, they have the option to either make major renovations to their current stadium or to build a new one.

Rumors are swirling about which option they will choose and how much of the money will be funded by them versus how much, if any, will be funded by the city of Cleveland.

If the choice is between a new dome or stadium renovations, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson recently stated what his preference would be (via Spencer German on Twitter.)

Watson stated that he would definitely prefer to play in a new dome rather than outdoors at a renovated stadium.

He said that when it comes to throwing the ball, it’s much easier if you don’t have to worry about the wind, rain, snow, and other weather factors.

Being from the state of Georgia and playing his college football in Clemson, South Carolina, as well as the first few years of his NFL career in Houston, Texas, there’s a good bet that Watson would also appreciate not playing in the freezing cold of a Cleveland winter.

However, he did go on to say that there would be advantages to renovating the current stadium and continuing to play outdoors.

He feels like nobody wants to play in the Cleveland weather during winter, which makes for a huge home-field advantage for the Browns.

Unfortunately, everything is still up in the air, and nobody knows for certain what’s going to happen in regards to the stadium situation.

Jalin Coblentz
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan.

Browns Nation