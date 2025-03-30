Deshaun Watson Has Honest Admission About His Injury

The Cleveland Browns don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback right now.

Unfortunately, that has been the case for most of the team’s recent history, including the past couple of years.

They were reportedly ready to move on from Deshaun Watson regardless of his health, and it became even more evident once he suffered a setback in his injury recovery.

Recently, the controversial former star shared a clip of himself working out in a walking boot.

He took to TikTok to give his ‘true fans’ a glimpse of his recovery process.

Watson said that he has had some time to reflect and show who he truly is, and he has learned how to be more patient after this injury.

“I learned about patience. How to really face struggle and adversity. I learned how to be able to control my emotions, control my thoughts, and control my inner-peace,” Watson said.

Several Browns fans have had it with Watson already.

Some fans cheered when he sustained the injury.

That speaks volumes about how bad things have gone for the organization with him under center.

He used to be a star, and multiple teams were interested in his services despite the two dozen serious accusations against him.

Now, it’s become painfully evident that he’s likely never going to be the same player he once was.

This trade will go down as one of the worst in professional sports history, and the Browns will still have his mammoth contract on their books for at least two more seasons.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Make Blockbuster Trade With Saints