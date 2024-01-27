Deshaun Watson Is Recruiting Notable WR To The Browns

With the 2023 season over for both the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, both teams are shifting into offseason mode to prepare for next year.

As such, free agency is kicking into high gear and Deshaun Watson is doing what he can to ensure the Browns are pursuing some of the top players on the market.

He recently made a pitch to one of his Ohio counterparts, WR Tee Higgins, that he would fit in well with the Browns and went into full recruiter mode (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter.)

Browns QB Deshaun Watson recruiting WR Tee Higgins to the Browns 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hVZc0KG75e — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 26, 2024

Higgins is at the end of his rookie contract this year and is expected to become a free agent when the new season begins in mid-March.

Along with the Browns, there are surely going to be plenty of suitors for the young WR out of Clemson.

In his first four years, Higgins has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards three times, including a rookie campaign where he had over 900 yards.

He also had six receiving touchdowns each of his first two seasons and seven last year.

However, he’s coming off one of the worst seasons of his young career, as he had just 656 receiving yards, 42 receptions, and five touchdowns, all of which were career lows.

As a young, potentially budding star, Higgins is also likely tired of playing second fiddle to Ja’Marr Chase, who is undoubtedly the top target for Joe Burrow.

As such, he’s likely looking for a fresh start where he can be a 1 or 1b caliber receiver.

In Cleveland, while he would have to compete with Amari Cooper for receptions, he would certainly be more of a 1b option than in Cincinnati.