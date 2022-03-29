Deshaun Watson: “Looking Forward To Being Here The Rest Of My Career”

Deshaun Watson is a Cleveland Brown. That’s a phrase many thought would never become a reality.

Now it is, and the former Houston Texan must reacclimate to his new home in northeast Ohio.

It’s not often big-name stars choose Cleveland as a destination like Watson did.

The question now is how long will the Browns be able to keep him here?

The answer to that may be for the rest of Watson’s career, at least according to Deshaun himself.

In an exclusive team interview with Nathan Zegura, Watson talks about wanting to spend the rest of his playing career in Cleveland.

“Man, I’m excited… Really last night when I got off the plane, to eating some good food downtown, to waking up and spending time with the training staff and the coaching staff and meeting everyone walking through the hallways, it was all great energy so I’m happy to be here, and I’m excited to be here, and I’m looking forward to being here for the rest of my career”.

Fact or Fiction?

It’s always easy for the top guys to say this when they get to a new team.

It’s music to fans’ ears hearing a guy say they want to play for their team the rest of his career.

Of course, some feel differently about this situation, and they are certainly within their right to feel that way even as a “die-hard” Browns fan.

The success or failure of the team in the coming years will determine Watson’s long-term status in Cleveland.

If he leads them to a Super Bowl, or even an AFC Championship game, it’d be tough for the organization to look at other options.

For Watson, that combination of success with his massive contract should be enough to keep him around.

He believes that success will come in Cleveland.

“What was the best situation for me, ultimately, to help a team win a Super Bowl?”, said Watson to Zegura in explaining his decision-making process. “Where can I continue to go into a great chemistry, a great organization, a great GM, a great head coach, a great staff around them, and just a great fan base? And that’s what I wanted, ultimately, and I knew that Cleveland was the opportunity”.

However, if things blow up in the other direction, it could get ugly fast.

As mentioned, there’s already plenty of fans hesitant about the move to begin with.

If the team struggles, especially due to poor play from Deshaun, things could get ugly fast.

Both Watson and the Browns would feel heat if the postseason were missed once again.

In for the Long Run

As it stands, the Browns have through the 2026 season to make their long-term evaluation on Watson.

That’s quite a bit of football to be played on Deshaun’s current deal. Even if things get off to a rocky start once Watson hits the field, the organization will be patient.

Don’t expect Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski, or any of the staff to panic on their latest acquisition.

We still don’t know when exactly Watson will take the field in a Browns uniform.

A possible suspension still looms, and how long it could be is anyone’s guess.

However, Watson will certainly have the chance to prove himself here.

There’s no other option, really, considering his contract.

If things go well, Watson could be a Brown for life.

If struggles ensue, watch out.