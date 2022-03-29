Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (3/29/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns fans have seen and heard more from Coach Stefanski in the past 24 hours now that the annual meeting has begun.

Most of the coaches posed for a class picture at the meeting including Stefanski who is ironically standing beside Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith on the right at the end of the middle row.

Coach Stefanski is our top story for Tuesday’s Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Stefanski Speaks About His QBs

Here are the tidbits Stefanski offered about each of the current three quarterbacks on the roster.

Watson

Regarding Deshaun Watson, Coach Stefanski expects him at offseason workouts starting in mid-April.

Brissett

Stefanski values the QB2 position and is very impressed with Jacoby Brissett who has started in 37 NFL games.

The Browns may need Brissett to be ready for a long-term stint if Watson is suspended.

Regarding Brissett, Stefanski said:

“Having a guy like Jacoby, who has been through it and started a lot of football games, he’s really a smart young man. Just getting to know him when we brought him in throughout the process, he’s going to be a good one.”

Mayfield

When asked the inevitable questions about his former QB1 Baker Mayfield who is still on the roster, he said:

“It’s a unique situation. We’ve got to see how it plays out. I think all of us would love an answer yesterday, but that’s not the reality of it.”

 

2. An Enthusiastic Wino Takes To Browns Twitter

Chase Winovich has the energy and personality to be a fan favorite.

Browns Twitter featured him yesterday sharing his excitement to meet the Dawg Pound.

 

3. Tuesday Pick Me Up

If you need a Tuesday pick me up, take a look at this ESPN clip showing the 1989 blowout of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the hands of the Browns.

Happy Tuesday Browns Fans!

