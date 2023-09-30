Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement On His Injury Status

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement On His Injury Status

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson needed just five words to share his status for Week 4.

“I’m OK, and I’ll play,” Watson said in a brief locker room encounter with Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Watson was listed as questionable for Cleveland’s Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a right shoulder injury.

That condition limited his participation during the team’s practices from Wednesday to Friday.

He got the injury during their Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Ironically, he had his best performance this season during that game, tallying 27 completions out of 33 throws for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

That stat line indicates that Watson might be finding his groove.

In his first two games this season, Watson completed 55.1 percent of his passes for 389 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Those outputs had some Browns fans giving up on him already.

But the Pro Bowl quarterback bounced back and finally performed like a play-caller deserving of a $230 million contract.

Defeating the Ravens won’t be easy, even if they are also dealing with many injuries.

They always bring it to the Browns, regardless of who suits up.

Therefore, having Watson improves their winning chances.

He still has that deep-throw ability to turn the tide of games instantly.

Watson also benefits from playing with the NFL’s best defense through three games.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns,Daily News News

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tony Rizzo Makes Big Projection For Browns Against Lamar Jackson

14 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grant Delpit Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality

15 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Speaks On Possibility To Play Sunday

16 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses His Status For Ravens Game

17 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns LB Sends Clear Message To Roquan Smith

21 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Defender Responds To Roquan Smith’s Provoking Comments

1 day ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jim Schwartz Comments Browns’ Approach For Lamar Jackson

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gets Snubbed From AFC Defensive Honor

2 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett's Efficiency At Creating Pressure

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass as he is pressured by Roquan Smith #18 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ravens LB Makes Intense Claim Ahead Of Week 4 Browns Showdown

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Discusses The Browns' Identity After 3 Games

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ryan Clark Mentions A Notable Change On Offense For The Browns

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney Comments On His Ugly Browns Exit

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Take Issue With Myles Garrett Getting Snubbed

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Star Defender Says Browns Are A Top-4 AFC Team

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Importance Of Beating The Ravens

3 days ago

David Njoku #85 and Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Shares His Expectations For Week 4

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Reportedly In The Mix For Superstar WR

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Shows How Dominant Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns steps out of bounds during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Shade Referees Over Amari Cooper’s Controversial Call

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grant Delpit Has A Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Ravens Game

4 days ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Juan Thornhill Sends Confident Message About Browns Defense

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes The Importance Of Browns-Ravens Game

4 days ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stats Show Dawand Jones Was Dominant Against The Titans

4 days ago

Tony Rizzo Makes Big Projection For Browns Against Lamar Jackson

No more pages to load