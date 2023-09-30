Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement On His Injury Status

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson needed just five words to share his status for Week 4.

“I’m OK, and I’ll play,” Watson said in a brief locker room encounter with Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Watson was listed as questionable for Cleveland’s Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a right shoulder injury.

That condition limited his participation during the team’s practices from Wednesday to Friday.

He got the injury during their Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Ironically, he had his best performance this season during that game, tallying 27 completions out of 33 throws for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

That stat line indicates that Watson might be finding his groove.

In his first two games this season, Watson completed 55.1 percent of his passes for 389 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Those outputs had some Browns fans giving up on him already.

But the Pro Bowl quarterback bounced back and finally performed like a play-caller deserving of a $230 million contract.

Defeating the Ravens won’t be easy, even if they are also dealing with many injuries.

They always bring it to the Browns, regardless of who suits up.

Therefore, having Watson improves their winning chances.

He still has that deep-throw ability to turn the tide of games instantly.

Watson also benefits from playing with the NFL’s best defense through three games.