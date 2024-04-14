Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Graphic Shows Browns Will Have Extremely Tough 2024 Schedule

Graphic Shows Browns Will Have Extremely Tough 2024 Schedule

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Although the 2023 NFL season has only been over for several months, Cleveland Browns fans are already looking ahead to next year.

However, as usual, looking forward to next year always has a mixture of excitement and dread, especially considering the fact that the Browns are expected to have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

Based on their current opponents, the Browns are projected to have the third-toughest strength of schedule, trailing only the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers (via Boorish on Twitter).

According to the projections, the Baltimore Ravens are right behind the Browns, which means three of the four toughest schedules belong to AFC North teams.

Although times and dates aren’t set in stone yet, we do know each of the Browns’ opponents for the 2024 season.

Aside from having to face the Ravens, Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals twice each, the Browns will face numerous other teams who either made the playoffs or finished the year above .500.

They also play several teams who, while having disappointing seasons last year, are expected to compete for the playoffs this year.

Those teams include the Los Angeles Chargers, Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Browns will also take on the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins.

The easiest games on the schedule are a home game against the New York Giants and away games against the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, and Denver Broncos, although they lost to the Broncos last year, and the Saints narrowly missed the playoffs.

NEXT:  Reporter Says Browns Would Be 'Wise' To Draft Lineman At No. 54
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Reporter Says Browns Would Be 'Wise' To Draft Lineman At No. 54

34 mins ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bleacher Report Names The Most Underpaid Player On Browns

19 hours ago

Clevelans Browns

Browns Legends Reunite At Special Event

20 hours ago

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Johnny Manziel Returns To Cleveland To Show Support

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) warms up on the field before the week 2 NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts on August 17, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN.

Denzel Ward Shows Off Dunking Abilities With Old Video

1 day ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Recently Hosted Top WR Prospect

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Set To Meet With Canadian LT Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Insider Projects Browns To Land Notable WR Prospect

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Explains Why Browns Have Not Altered Deshaun Watson's Deal

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains What Deshaun Watson Needs To Stay 'Safe' With The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Analyst Shuts Down 1 Notion After Latest Nick Chubb News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Standout DT Prospect Recently Visited With Browns

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans React To Today's Nick Chubb News

3 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome on August 27, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texans defeated the Saints 17-13.

Jameis Winston Sends 2-Word Message To The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

NFL Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Contract Update

3 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Maurice Hurst Has Hilarious Reaction to Brazil Game News

4 days ago

D'Onta Foreman #21 of the Chicago Bears greets fans after a 16-13 victory against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on November 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

D'Onta Foreman Picks Notable Jersey Number With The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Could Still Play International Game Next Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

New Browns QBs Have Picked Their Jersey Numbers

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Made Surprise Visit To Youth Team In Japan

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns QB Reportedly Working Out With 49ers

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Learn Their Fate For Potential Brazil Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly May Get Passed On For Brazil Game

5 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Prediction About Browns Defense

5 days ago

Browns Nation