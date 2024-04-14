Graphic Shows Browns Will Have Extremely Tough 2024 Schedule

Although the 2023 NFL season has only been over for several months, Cleveland Browns fans are already looking ahead to next year.

However, as usual, looking forward to next year always has a mixture of excitement and dread, especially considering the fact that the Browns are expected to have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

Based on their current opponents, the Browns are projected to have the third-toughest strength of schedule, trailing only the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers (via Boorish on Twitter).

According to the projections, the Baltimore Ravens are right behind the Browns, which means three of the four toughest schedules belong to AFC North teams.

Although times and dates aren’t set in stone yet, we do know each of the Browns’ opponents for the 2024 season.

Aside from having to face the Ravens, Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals twice each, the Browns will face numerous other teams who either made the playoffs or finished the year above .500.

They also play several teams who, while having disappointing seasons last year, are expected to compete for the playoffs this year.

Those teams include the Los Angeles Chargers, Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Browns will also take on the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins.

The easiest games on the schedule are a home game against the New York Giants and away games against the Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, and Denver Broncos, although they lost to the Broncos last year, and the Saints narrowly missed the playoffs.

NEXT:

Reporter Says Browns Would Be 'Wise' To Draft Lineman At No. 54