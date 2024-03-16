Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Claim About Browns

Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Claim About Browns

By

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most active teams this offseason in terms of adding coaches and players.

The most recent of these additions is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who the Browns signed as a special consultant.

Now, with one of the best coaching staffs, offenses, and defenses in the game, quarterback Deshaun Watson believes the Browns are ready to contend (via Lockerverse on Twitter).

Watson believes that the Browns have all the pieces necessary to win a Super Bowl, and now they just need to go do it.

He did insert, however, that everyone needs to be healthy and play an entire season together in order to contend, which is a fair point.

This will mark Watson’s third season with the Browns, yet he has only played 12 games with the team—not even enough for a full season.

The Browns will also have star running back Nick Chubb returning from an injury he sustained in Week 2 of last year, which kept him out most of the season.

Therefore, Watson isn’t wrong to say that the Browns need more on-field experience together before they can properly contend.

However, he is also not wrong when he says that, on paper, the Browns are a bona fide Super Bowl contender.

They have a Pro Bowl tight end and quarterback, one of the best running backs in the game, two former first-round draft picks at wide receiver, and one of the best defenses in football.

The only thing they don’t have is chemistry and experience playing together, which should get taken care of this year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns coach Mike Vrabel

Browns Hire Former NFL Head Coach For Special Role

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Analyst Has Strong Reaction to Joe Flacco Joining The Colts

2 days ago

Free-Agent CB Chase Lucas

Browns Reportedly Interested In Notable Special Teams Ace

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE Giovanni Ricci

Browns Add Versatile Player From The Panthers

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Insider Notes Key Reason Why Joe Flacco Didn’t Return To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

3 days ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

4 days ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

4 days ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Insider Shares Promising Stat About Recent Browns Addition

4 days ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Shelby Harris Announces Decision About His Future

4 days ago

A New England Patriots helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Lose Notable Defender To The Patriots

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Landing Veteran RB On 1-Year Deal

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Reportedly Close To Signing Former No. 1 Overall Pick

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Retain Another DE In Free Agency

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Says Goodbye To 2 Former Browns Teammates

4 days ago

Jerry Jeudy Is Already Helping The Browns Get Better

No more pages to load