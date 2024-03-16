Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Claim About Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most active teams this offseason in terms of adding coaches and players.

The most recent of these additions is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who the Browns signed as a special consultant.

Now, with one of the best coaching staffs, offenses, and defenses in the game, quarterback Deshaun Watson believes the Browns are ready to contend (via Lockerverse on Twitter).

D4 explains why the Browns have all the pieces to make a run

Watson believes that the Browns have all the pieces necessary to win a Super Bowl, and now they just need to go do it.

He did insert, however, that everyone needs to be healthy and play an entire season together in order to contend, which is a fair point.

This will mark Watson’s third season with the Browns, yet he has only played 12 games with the team—not even enough for a full season.

The Browns will also have star running back Nick Chubb returning from an injury he sustained in Week 2 of last year, which kept him out most of the season.

Therefore, Watson isn’t wrong to say that the Browns need more on-field experience together before they can properly contend.

However, he is also not wrong when he says that, on paper, the Browns are a bona fide Super Bowl contender.

They have a Pro Bowl tight end and quarterback, one of the best running backs in the game, two former first-round draft picks at wide receiver, and one of the best defenses in football.

The only thing they don’t have is chemistry and experience playing together, which should get taken care of this year.