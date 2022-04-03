Deshaun Watson Post Going Viral For Background Jersey

By now, the entire NFL world knows that the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons were both working on a trade with the Houston Texans to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson made an in-person visit to Atlanta during his selection process.

He is a Georgia native so many thought the Falcons would be his choice.

Of course, the Browns prevailed, and on Instagram Watson gives Browns fans a preview of his various Browns jerseys for 2022.

It is a nice layout of the four styles of Browns jerseys, but eagle eyes spotted a wadded-up Atlanta Falcons jersey also in the picture.

Watson’s Instagram Post

Deshaun Watson’s Instagram story showing his new #Browns jerseys. Look in the back and you’ll see a #Falcons jersey pic.twitter.com/Nl2igPRPJE — JPA Football  (@jpafootball) April 1, 2022

It is not immediately obvious, but after careful review, it is easy to decipher that it is a Falcons jersey with the team’s logo on the shoulder.

Funniest Reaction

It goes without saying that this photo elicited many reactions.

The funniest reaction was directed at former Falcons kicker Jay Feely who wore the number 4 during his four seasons with the team from 2001 through 2004.

It must just be a @jayfeely jersey pic.twitter.com/8UVgDXWjBf — Adam Bentivoglio (@Adambenti) April 2, 2022

Adam Bentivoglio posted a picture of Feely wearing his Falcons No. 4 jersey with the caption:

“It must just be a @jayfeely jersey.”

That is funny, but even better is that Jay Feely saw this post and replied to it.

He said:

“Of course it is”

Watson Will Be Wearing The Jersey Soon

The Browns’ offseason program begins on April 19, and Coach Stefanski said that he expects Watson to be a full participant.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he expects Deshaun Watson to participate in the offseason program beginning April 19th — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 28, 2022

Though the initial two weeks are spent in meetings and off-the-field work, the second phase slated for early May is when fans can expect to see Watson wearing a Browns jersey for the first time as he begins on-the-field work.

Will Watson’s skills be rusty?

That is yet to be determined.

He has not played in an NFL game since January 2021.

We will have to wait and see.