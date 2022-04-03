Browns Nation News And Notes (4/3/22)

It is Sunday, April 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns might as well get used to being a top storyline in the NFL by virtue of the team’s current quarterback situation.

That is our top story for the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Emily Mayfield Speaks Out

Amid the Friday breaking news that Baker Mayfield recorded an appearance on the “Ya Never Know: You know what I mean?” podcast which gave many fans uncomfortable vibes because Johnny Manziel did the same thing, Mayfield’s wife Emily replied to a Sir Yacht tweet about it.

Sir Yacht wrote:

“Baker Mayfield has not been on this podcast yet and people are saying “how could he say these things””

Emily Mayfield responded to Sir Yacht’s post by saying:

“People will be terribly disappointed when they find out he went on the podcast due to the fact that Mike is our friend. And the purpose was never to talk about work lol.”

Emily’s response resets the expectation of what this podcast is about.

No one wants to see or hear Mayfield bash his team so this is good news.

It is not known when the podcast will drop, but we can expect that it will be met with legions of listeners as soon as it does.

2. JOK Holds Football Camp In Ghana

Footage appeared on Twitter of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah conducting drills at his football camp in Ghana.

JOK’s dad was born in Africa so he is giving back in homage to his dad.

I have a feeling there will be quite a few @Browns fans in Ghana after today🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/dGUodzMXO5 — Emily Wirtz (@emilywirtzfbl) April 2, 2022

Looks like JOK has used his love of the game to put on a life-changing and great event elsewhere in the world.

3. Trip Down Memory Lane

#NFL coaches took a brief moment for a class photo at the annual meeting pic.twitter.com/tM0tokKMw5 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 28, 2022

Since Bill Belichick was conspicuously absent from the coach’s photo from this week’s NFL annual meetings, here is a throwback of Coach Belichick in Browns 90s attire.

Bill, just give me that Apex pullover and we’re good. #Browns pic.twitter.com/7sZDyPW5rC — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) April 3, 2022

Happy Sunday Browns Fans!