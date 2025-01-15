Deshaun Watson Reportedly Dealt With Disturbing Matter Last Summer

Throughout the offseason, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson continued to rehab his shoulder injury and prepare for the 2024 NFL season.

His recovery process wasn’t the only issue he reportedly confronted with last year, unfortunately.

The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd shared that Watson dealt with a disturbing matter last summer during the analyst’s recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“Someone created a burner email account … on a burner phone that has never been used before or since and sent this email to Deshaun’s agent, saying that he was sitting in Deshaun’s driveway, contemplating whether to shoot him or burn his house down,” Lloyd said.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson received death threats last summer | @ByJasonLloyd gives more detail into what exactly happened https://t.co/74gyDHC9fM pic.twitter.com/Rxsc1sRSag — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) January 15, 2025

The police identified that neither Watson nor the individual responsible for the threat was at the quarterback’s residence when the threat was sent, Lloyd said.

Lloyd admitted that the person responsible for the death threat was in the Cleveland area, however.

Watson has been vilified by fans, especially during the last season.

Cleveland went 1-6 in the seven games Watson started before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in October.

It’s the second time in as many seasons that Watson has been unable to finish the year due to a medical issue.

The Browns are just 9-10 in his starts since Cleveland traded for Watson in 2022.

Cleveland sent six draft picks – including three first-round selections – to Houston for Watson.

The franchise quickly signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed, a sticking point that has created salary cap issues for the Browns.

