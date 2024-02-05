Video Shows Denzel Ward’s Impressive INT At The Pro Bowl

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way the team hoped for, but at least some of the players got some much-deserved recognition.

That includes Denzel Ward, who was one of several Browns players representing the team at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, and he sure made a great impression.

The stellar cornerback picked off Geno Smith’s pass in the end zone with a beautiful one-hand interception, showcasing his athleticism in the friendly game (via Football is Life on Twitter).

DENZEL WARD. LIKE THAT. 🤮🤮pic.twitter.com/YOESQVl4v7 — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) February 5, 2024

Of course, one doesn’t have to be a football savant to tell that most Browns players would’ve rather skipped this event, as that would’ve meant they would be getting ready to play in the Super Bowl next week.

Even so, the Browns proved to be much better and ahead of schedule than most pundits and opposing fans thought at the beginning of the season.

It’s not usual to see a defensive unit turn the corner so quickly, but it didn’t take long before Jim Schwartz made his impact felt in Berea.

Needless to say, things could be a lot different next season, with Ken Dorsey taking the reins of the offense over Alex Van Pelt.

But at least this team should have one of the best defensive units in the game again, as most of the starters will be back, and they will have their veteran defensive coordinator calling the shots.

Who knows? Maybe next year, Ward, Myles Garrett, and everybody else won’t be able to partake in this event because they’ll be getting ready to play in the final game of the season.