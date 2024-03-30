Browns Nation

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Report Notes When Browns Will Know If They Play International Game

Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

In an effort to continue to expand the popularity of American football, the NFL continues to add more and more international games to the schedule.

They’re also trying to get games for teams who have not yet had the opportunity to play internationally.

As such, there’s a chance that the Cleveland Browns are finally going to get the opportunity to play in a country outside of the U.S.

For over a month now, there’s been speculation that the international game for the Browns could be on opening day against the Eagles.

If they do, the game will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, marking the first NFL game played in South America.

However, nothing is set in stone yet, and ESPN Cleveland stated that we’ll know in April whether or not the Browns will play the Eagles on opening day in Brazil (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter.)

The rumors of the Browns playing the Eagles in South America started in late February when NFL insider Peter King, reported that he believes the game would be taking place.

We’ve known for a while that there will be an NFL game in South America this year, but the NFL has not explicitly stated who the teams will be or when it will take place.

We do know for certain that the Eagles would be one of the teams and that they would be the home team.

Their opponent, however, has yet to be revealed, but it would make sense that it’s the Browns on opening day.

