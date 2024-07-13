Deshaun Watson Shares Bold Statement Ahead Of 2024 Season

The conversation surrounding the Browns this offseason has centered around the health of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

During the 2023 regular season, Watson suffered a fractured glenoid in his throwing shoulder that sidelined him after the Baltimore Ravens’ road contest last season.

While Watson has progressively stepped up his drills throughout the offseason, the quarterback is now making a bold statement heading into the 2024 training camp.

Watson shared the message on Twitter, captioning several photographs he shared with a message that he is “Feeling BETTER THAN EVER!” with his followers.

Fell in love with my Hustle! Feeling BETTER THAN EVER! pic.twitter.com/ikvZCkC753 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 11, 2024

Watson also noted that he has “Fell in love with my Hustle!” as he has focused hard on his rehab this offseason.

In the photographs, Watson is seen working on this shoulder in multiple exercises to show that his recovery is working.

The quarterback has progressed through the offseason, throwing every other day during drills to rest his shoulder at his doctor’s behest.

In the last organized team session, Watson threw over 50 yards on multiple occasions and competed against the Browns’ defense for the first time since his surgery.

Watson played in six games last season, and since joining the Browns has played in only 12 games total.

The Browns signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston and former Baltimore reserve Tyler Huntley to back up Watson.

Second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only remaining quarterback from last season to return and back up Watson.

Cleveland’s training camp starts on July 23 for veterans as the team reports to Berea to begin the regular season.

