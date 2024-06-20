Grant Delpit Uses Break From Football For Interesting Trip

Cleveland safety Grant Delpit is a stylish athlete, often arriving to games looking to be the epitome of fashion.

On Instagram, fans can see Delpit’s style throughout his feed as the 25-year-old has developed a bold taste in his time in the NFL.

With the NFL taking an extended break before the start of training camp, Delpit used his time off to visit Paris this week during the famed city’s fashion week exhibits.

MLFootball shared a picture on Twitter of Delpit standing alongside former college teammate – and current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver – Ja’Marr Chase at an undisclosed location during Paris Fashion Week.

#Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase with #Browns DB Grant Delpit at Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/rdFtU2GSDO — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 20, 2024

Delpit’s sense of fashion is nothing new as his teammates chose the safety as the best-dressed player last season.

“I am new to this fashion game, but I put it on,” Delpit said about his notable fashion choices.

“When you look good, you play good,” the safety added.

His play reflects that newfound confidence in his three seasons with the Browns.

Delpit has recorded 251 tackles, six interceptions, and 2.5 sacks in 45 career NFL games, .

Last year, Delpit sustained a groin injury on December 13 that limited his season to only 13 games, but the Pro Bowl alternate returned for the team’s playoff loss against Houston.

Delpit will also be fashioned differently on the field this season as the safety is switching to No. 9, his number at LSU.

The break from football will last until July 23 for the Browns’ veteran player as the team will report to Berea to start their training camp.

