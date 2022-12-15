Browns Nation

Deshaun Watson Talks About Playing At Home For First Time

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson’s first two regular season games as a member of the Cleveland Browns have come on the road, and he didn’t look sharp at all in either contest.

But in Week 15, he will finally get to suit up in front of his new home fans in The Land, and he sounds grateful for the opportunity.

“There’s a reason why I picked to come to Cleveland – is to play in front of the best fans in the world. I’ve been hearing things, I’ve been seeing it on TV, I’ve been seeing it from afar, from different players and guys that’s new to the team this year also just like myself, what they talk about and their experience. I’m looking forward to being over there and playing in front of them.”

 

Watson Can Finally Perform In Front Of A More Supportive Audience

After more than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during a slew of massage therapy sessions, he was suspended by the NFL for 11 games, even though a grand jury didn’t proceed with criminal charges.

It has led to a sizable number of football fans, including some Browns fans, accusing him of being an unsavory character who doesn’t deserve to be a pro athlete, let alone one who was given a $230 million contract right after the Browns traded for him.

This denouncement was especially pronounced on the road, where he was subject to some very derogatory and nasty insults and catcalls.

But this weekend, Watson will play in front of a (mostly) supportive crowd that will be full of arguably the NFL’s most devoted fans.

Against the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland will need him to play better than he did versus the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals the past two weeks, and although he may not need to be the Watson of old this quickly, he does need to be competent.

The Browns may have nothing to play for this season, but it’s definitely time for them to build into what they hope will be a hugely successful 2023 campaign.

