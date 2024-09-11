Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Releases Statement Regarding Civil Lawsuit

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a full plate these days.

On the field, Watson’s play has been panned in Cleveland’s poor offensive showing against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, leading to the team’s 33-17 loss in the home and season opener.

Off the field, the quarterback is now dealing with a new civil lawsuit.

In the new lawsuit alleging wrongdoing by the athlete when he was still a member of the Houston Texans, Watson has broken his silence through a statement his attorney made on Wednesday morning.

Analyst Brad Stainbrook shared the statement on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – by Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” Hardin said on behalf of his client, adding, “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.”

Rusty Hardin Releases Statement on Behalf of Deshaun Watson #Browns pic.twitter.com/rWdosZoZzN — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) September 11, 2024

Hardin – who represented Watson in previous legal cases – said that his client would be presenting his case in court and not in statements made to the media.

While the case works through the legal system, Hardin said that Watson will “focus his energy and concentration on football.”

The alleged incident occurred in October 2020 with an unidentified female who is being represented by Tony Buzbee, an attorney who represented other clients in previous lawsuits against Watson.

On the field, Watson will turn his attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars – the Browns’ Week 2 opponent – as he was named the starting quarterback ahead of the game by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

