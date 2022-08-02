Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Means Browns’ Playoff Hopes Are High

Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Means Browns’ Playoff Hopes Are High

By

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns finally ended their pregnant pause of waiting to find out what type of discipline new quarterback Deshaun Watson would receive as a result of his sexual misconduct allegations.

He will be suspended for only six games, and he will not even be fined.

There has been plenty of outcry from fans, some of whom are outraged that his suspension has been lighter than those given to players who committed less detrimental acts, and some of whom simply felt the acts Watson has been accused of warranted a much harsher sentence.

On the bright side, the relatively light sentence means that the Browns will be allowed to have an elite or near-elite QB in uniform for almost twice as many games as he won’t be allowed to play.

With the strong and talented roster executive Andrew Berry has built over the past several years, Cleveland should still be able to compete for a playoff spot, as long as it can survive its initial stretch without Watson.

 

The Browns Have A Manageable Schedule Early

Cleveland will be able to ease into the 2022 season, as its September games will be against opponents that will most likely end up missing the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers game in Week 3 could be tough, but they’re not a lock to reach the postseason.

All of the Browns’ first four regular season games should be winnable, even with Jacoby Brissett under center.

It will be a tough task to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, even if Watson were allowed to play against them, as they’re looking like a monster on both sides of the football, and the New England Patriots are never easy to deal with.

Cleveland will likely have to win ugly, but luckily, it is equipped to do just that.

They can win games by pounding the ball on a consistent basis to running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, which will allow it to slow down the tempo, and its defense could be one of the best in the league.

If Cleveland ends up winning the majority of those ugly 17-10 ball games, they could be in good position once Watson makes his regular season debut.

 

The Browns Could Get Some Help From Their Division

As of now, the only strong team in the AFC North is the defending conference champion Cincinnati Bengals.

But what if the Bengals have a Super Bowl hangover and struggle to respond after the rest of the league adjusts to what it did last year?

The AFC is so loaded that there will likely be multiple teams with a winning record that won’t reach the playoffs, making winning their division the Browns’ best bet for postseason play.

They will face the Bengals twice: once in Week 8, when Watson will be allowed to play, and again in Week 14.

Winning at least one of those contests against their cross-state rivals would go a long way in helping the Browns reach the playoffs for only the second time since the 2002 campaign.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/2/22)
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Browns Owners Comment On Deshaun Watson Ruling
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Browns Coach Comments On Myles Garrett’s Focus In Camp

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/2/22)

No more pages to load