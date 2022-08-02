Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/2/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to practice at training camp and prepare for the 2022 season.

Barring an NFL appeal, the team now knows that it will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season.

Training camp happenings headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Cade York Continues To Dazzle

We are well aware that training camp kicks at Berea are not exactly the same as clutch kicks at FirstEnergy Stadium in game situations; however, rookie kicker Cade York continues to perform extremely well at camp.

No matter the situation, York has shown to be up to the challenge.

With the quarterback situation taking over the headlines, York is thriving which bodes well for how he will perform on fall Sundays.

It cannot be overstated how important York could be to the Browns’ 2022 success.

Though it is early, he looks ready to compete against his high-caliber AFC North peers: Chris Boswell, Justin Tucker, and Evan McPherson.

 

2. Browns Wide Receivers Room Apparently Escapes A Major Injury Scare

All indications are that it was a minor tweak, but there was definitely a collective gasp when Amari Cooper injured his right ankle.

As Mary Kay Cabot reported, he “seemed fine” after a quick check by the trainer.

This is becoming a disturbing trend thus far in camp as the Browns have lost three: David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, and Isaiah Weston.

Bell and Schwartz appear to be progressing as they work out on the sidelines; however, Weston, a 2022 UDFA, was waived with an injury designation.

In Weston’s place, the Browns signed Derrick Dillon.

Dillon was a 2020 UDFA out of LSU who has spent time on the New York Giants practice squad and in the USFL.

Depth at wide receiver was a concern prior to training camp and looks to be an ongoing concern given the early injuries.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

