Browns Nation News And Notes (8/2/22)

It is Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to practice at training camp and prepare for the 2022 season.

Barring an NFL appeal, the team now knows that it will be without quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season.

Training camp happenings headline the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Cade York Continues To Dazzle

We are well aware that training camp kicks at Berea are not exactly the same as clutch kicks at FirstEnergy Stadium in game situations; however, rookie kicker Cade York continues to perform extremely well at camp.

#Browns K Cade York continues to impress, this from over 50 yards pic.twitter.com/nA0SKzvNha — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 1, 2022

Cade York has been on the money for the #Browns thus far in training camp. — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleFB) August 1, 2022

No matter the situation, York has shown to be up to the challenge.

Simulated fire drill field goal. Cade York hustles on and is right down the middle from 46. People in the bleachers are openly weeping. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 1, 2022

With the quarterback situation taking over the headlines, York is thriving which bodes well for how he will perform on fall Sundays.

It cannot be overstated how important York could be to the Browns’ 2022 success.

Though it is early, he looks ready to compete against his high-caliber AFC North peers: Chris Boswell, Justin Tucker, and Evan McPherson.

2. Browns Wide Receivers Room Apparently Escapes A Major Injury Scare

All indications are that it was a minor tweak, but there was definitely a collective gasp when Amari Cooper injured his right ankle.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper sat down in the end zone briefly in red zone drills having his right ankle checked but got back up after a minute and seemed fine — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2022

As Mary Kay Cabot reported, he “seemed fine” after a quick check by the trainer.

This is becoming a disturbing trend thus far in camp as the Browns have lost three: David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, and Isaiah Weston.

So I just heard Amari Cooper rolled his ankle yesterday. How many of the Browns receivers does that make that are injured or out at camp? Unbelievable.🙄 #Browns — ☀️☀️☀️ (@JoeMers) August 2, 2022

Bell and Schwartz appear to be progressing as they work out on the sidelines; however, Weston, a 2022 UDFA, was waived with an injury designation.

#Browns WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), WR David Bell (foot), LB Anthony Walker (groin), CB Denzel Ward (foot) on side. Schwartz not wearing wrap on knee anymore. pic.twitter.com/wzI9hZ1z2Y — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 1, 2022

In Weston’s place, the Browns signed Derrick Dillon.

Dillon was a 2020 UDFA out of LSU who has spent time on the New York Giants practice squad and in the USFL.

Depth at wide receiver was a concern prior to training camp and looks to be an ongoing concern given the early injuries.

