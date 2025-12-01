Kevin Stefanski Benched Browns Veteran During Sunday’s Loss

During the Cleveland Browns’ 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, injuries continued to pile up, especially along the offensive line.

Center Ethan Pocic suffered a leg injury in the first quarter, and right tackle Jack Conklin left the game with a concussion. Wyatt Teller also exited the game, leaving many wondering about the nature of his injury.

Pocic eventually returned, but there were no immediate updates on why Teller stayed on the sideline.

After the game, Insider Zac Jackson clarified the situation.

He reported that Teller had known earlier in the week that he would be rotating series with guard Teven Jenkins, and his absence during the game was performance-related rather than injury-related.

“Wyatt Teller said he knew early in the week that he would be rotating series with Teven Jenkins. Said he wouldn’t discuss injuries or much detail but said reason Stefanski made the move is “along the lines of I wasn’t playing well enough,” Jackson said.

During Stefanski’s tenure as head coach, it has been rare to see him hold a player accountable for performance. Embarrassing penalties, dropped passes, and constant miscommunication have plagued the Browns for years.

It’s fair to wonder what is going on with Wyatt Teller and how this could affect his future with the team. The situation is especially ironic given that the Browns honored Teller before Sunday’s game for making his 100th NFL start.

Teller will be a free agent in 2026, but the Browns should strongly consider re-signing him.

With much of the offensive line potentially leaving due to retirement or free agency, keeping a veteran like Teller would be valuable to mentor the young players that the Browns bring in next season.

However, if the relationship between Stefanski and Teller has soured, he may decide a fresh start elsewhere is the better option to finish his career.

