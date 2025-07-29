Jimmy Haslam Addresses His Role In Shedeur Sanders Pick

The Cleveland Browns are carrying four active signal callers, plus another on the Physically Unable to Perform list, as they prepare for the 2025 season.

That situation became complex when the Browns made an unexpected move on Day 3, selecting Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round.

The decision came just two rounds after they had already drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

The back-to-back quarterback selections raised immediate questions about the team’s draft strategy.

Many wondered if owner Jimmy Haslam had pushed for the Sanders pick, given his history of involvement in personnel decisions.

During Tuesday’s media availability, Haslam was asked directly about his role in the Sanders selection.

“We have good process,” Haslam said. “We had a conversation early that morning and then we had a conversation later that day. I think we had the right people involved in the conversation. And the end of the day, that’s [G.M.] Andrew Berry’s call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur.”

Haslam’s response provided some clarity but hardly projected confidence in the organization’s direction.

His measured tone did little to ease concerns about a franchise still searching for answers at the most important position.

The Browns could have framed this differently. Sanders was once considered a potential top-five prospect before his stock fell dramatically during the pre-draft process.

His resume includes Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, making his slide to the fifth round one of the draft’s biggest surprises.

For a minimal investment, Cleveland added a quarterback who many believed would be selected much earlier.

Sanders brings both talent and questions, much like Gabriel. Now both rookies will compete for a chance to prove their worth in a suddenly crowded quarterback competition.

