Details Emerge About What Browns Knew About Ken Dorsey Before Hiring Him

The Browns made a change to their staff on Sunday, terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after his lone season with Cleveland.

Dorsey implemented a three and four-receiver base set in Cleveland, a pass-friendly attack that was similar to the one that made quarterback Deshaun Watson a Pro Bowl player with the Houston Texans.

Cleveland hired Dorsey knowing his former job ended prematurely as the coach was fired by the Buffalo Bills during the middle of the 2023 season.

Analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed that the Browns knew plenty about Dorsey before his hiring in 2024 as she said the Bills were “very, very honest” about Dorsey’s issues in Buffalo.

Kinkhabwala detailed why the Bills relieved Dorsey of his role in Buffalo during her appearance on Wednesday’s “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” problems she acknowledged reappeared during Dorsey’s time coaching the Browns.

“In Buffalo, he struggled to manage to present to the entire room. In Buffalo, he wasn’t necessarily very collaborative with o-line coach, the running backs coach. He didn’t necessarily take great input from Josh Allen on what Josh Allen wanted to see, and he definitely was not as deliberative or as committed to the run game as the Bills wanted,” Kinkhabwala said.

The analyst prefaced her comments by saying the Bills told Cleveland GM Andrew Berry that Dorsey is a “very nice man” and a “good quarterbacks coach.”

Still, Kinkhabwala questioned why the Browns did not mitigate the situation sooner, knowing these problems existed in Buffalo and were repeated in Cleveland.

She added that current Buffalo offensive coordinator Joe Brady has made drastic improvements to the Bills’ offense since taking over the role from Dorsey.

