Rumored Browns QB Target Signs With Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns’ seemingly endless search for a quarterback was dealt a significant blow early in the NFL negotiating window, with free agent Malik Willis reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Miami Dolphins in the opening hours. The Green Bay Packers backup was considered a potential option for the Browns, though he may have been out of their price range.

Terms of the deal have not been released, but it was thought that Willis could land a significant contract based on his performance filling in for Jordan Love last season. The Dolphins are about to release Tua Tagovailoa, and they now have his replacement.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided the news on the rumored Browns QB target joining his new team.

“Sources: Packers free-agent QB Malik Willis reached agreement today with the Miami Dolphins,” Schefter wrote on X.

Sources: Packers free-agent QB Malik Willis reached agreement today with the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/0wakOto2fd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The move makes sense when you consider that former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is the Dolphins’ new head coach. He was hired earlier this offseason to replace Mike McDaniel.

So, Hafley now has a QB he is familiar with as he begins his first NFL head coaching job. It is clear he was Miami’s top target, and he is the first big move of this year’s NFL free agency period.

Now, if the Browns remain in the market for a quarterback, they could turn their attention to Tagovailoa, who could be signed for far less money with the Dolphins responsible for most of his salary while taking a massive charge against their salary cap. The Browns may see the No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, who once led the league in passing yards, as the latest potential QB reclamation project along the lines of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Geno Smith.

Interestingly, Smith is another potential veteran option as he is about to be released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Kyler Murray also fits this description as he is being let go by the Arizona Cardinals.

As of now, new Browns head coach Todd Monken plans to hold an open competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, but that could change at any moment as free agency picks up steam.

