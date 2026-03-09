© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Monday, March 9, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Rumored Browns QB Target Signs With Dolphins

Rumored Browns QB Target Signs With Dolphins

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Rumored Browns QB Target Signs With Dolphins
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ seemingly endless search for a quarterback was dealt a significant blow early in the NFL negotiating window, with free agent Malik Willis reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Miami Dolphins in the opening hours. The Green Bay Packers backup was considered a potential option for the Browns, though he may have been out of their price range.

Terms of the deal have not been released, but it was thought that Willis could land a significant contract based on his performance filling in for Jordan Love last season. The Dolphins are about to release Tua Tagovailoa, and they now have his replacement.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided the news on the rumored Browns QB target joining his new team.

“Sources: Packers free-agent QB Malik Willis reached agreement today with the Miami Dolphins,” Schefter wrote on X.

The move makes sense when you consider that former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is the Dolphins’ new head coach. He was hired earlier this offseason to replace Mike McDaniel.

So, Hafley now has a QB he is familiar with as he begins his first NFL head coaching job. It is clear he was Miami’s top target, and he is the first big move of this year’s NFL free agency period.

Now, if the Browns remain in the market for a quarterback, they could turn their attention to Tagovailoa, who could be signed for far less money with the Dolphins responsible for most of his salary while taking a massive charge against their salary cap. The Browns may see the No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, who once led the league in passing yards, as the latest potential QB reclamation project along the lines of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Geno Smith.

Interestingly, Smith is another potential veteran option as he is about to be released by the Las Vegas Raiders. Kyler Murray also fits this description as he is being let go by the Arizona Cardinals.

As of now, new Browns head coach Todd Monken plans to hold an open competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, but that could change at any moment as free agency picks up steam.

NEXT:  Insider Urges Browns To Avoid Key Position In Free Agency
Mike Battaglino
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation