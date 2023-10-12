Browns Nation

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Had Shocking Admission About His Start

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns talks to Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Ever since the Cleveland Browns were throttled by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, the organization has turned into a live soap opera.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play in the 28-3 loss to the Ravens due to a bum shoulder.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski then told reporters days later that Watson was medically cleared to play but chose not to.

That statement brought the ire of numerous talking heads who bashed the coach for making his quarterback look soft.

Others scolded Watson for not playing when his team needed him.

The organization has tried to play damage control but Dorian Thompson-Robinson just poured more fuel on the Watson fire.

According to cleveland.com’s Hayden Grove, DTR did not know he was going to replace Watson as the starter until 10:30 a.m. on gameday.

If that’s true, it means Thompson-Robinson had a little over two hours to prepare for his first NFL start.

It showed when he completed just 19 of his 36 passes for 121 yards and three interceptions.

Of course, DTR’s bad day could also be explained by the fact that he’s a rookie and because of the absence of Nick Chubb.

If Chubb had been available, he might have been able to take some of the heat off the rookie.

As of now, Watson’s status for this Sunday’s game against unbeaten San Francisco remains unclear.

He did not participate in team practices on Monday and Wednesday and there is a real possibility that he will miss his second straight game.

That doesn’t give Browns fans much hope as presumptive veteran QB P.J. Walker would face a talented Niners defense.

