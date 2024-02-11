Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Admission About Browns Debut

Despite having a less-than-stellar rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, young quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson certainly made an impression.

He was able to garner the first win of his professional career against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game where he executed a nearly perfect last-minute drive to get the Browns in position for a game-winning field goal with only two seconds left on the clock.

It was the second start of his career and certainly the best of Thompson-Robinson’s young career.

His debut, however, didn’t go so well, and Thompson-Robinson recently opened up about his emotions heading into the game.

What was the morning of the Ravens game like for DTR? "I didn't think I was ever going to get the opportunity with Deshaun being there… It was just a big learning lesson." –@DoriansTweets explains what that debut was like ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pLY2UjztdT — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) February 10, 2024

To be fair, nobody was expecting too much out of Thompson-Robinson in his debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore was one of the best teams in football this year, as they made it to the AFC Championship, led by MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It’s also very understandable that Thompson-Robinson wasn’t expecting to play this year, thanks to the presence of veteran starter Deshaun Watson.

Thompson-Robinson ended up going 19 of 36 for 121 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions, as the Browns ended up losing 28 to 3.

As such, it’s a game he would like to forget, but it was certainly a good learning experience for the youngster.

Thompson-Robinson finished his rookie campaign throwing for 440 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions while going 1-2 as a starter.

While it likely wasn’t the performance that he was envisioning, the fact that Thompson-Robinson had to play his first game against one of the best teams in football likely helped him to his victory against Pittsburgh.