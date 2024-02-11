Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Admission About Browns Debut

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes Admission About Browns Debut

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Despite having a less-than-stellar rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, young quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson certainly made an impression.

He was able to garner the first win of his professional career against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game where he executed a nearly perfect last-minute drive to get the Browns in position for a game-winning field goal with only two seconds left on the clock.

It was the second start of his career and certainly the best of Thompson-Robinson’s young career.

His debut, however, didn’t go so well, and Thompson-Robinson recently opened up about his emotions heading into the game.

To be fair, nobody was expecting too much out of Thompson-Robinson in his debut against the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore was one of the best teams in football this year, as they made it to the AFC Championship, led by MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It’s also very understandable that Thompson-Robinson wasn’t expecting to play this year, thanks to the presence of veteran starter Deshaun Watson.

Thompson-Robinson ended up going 19 of 36 for 121 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions, as the Browns ended up losing 28 to 3.

As such, it’s a game he would like to forget, but it was certainly a good learning experience for the youngster.

Thompson-Robinson finished his rookie campaign throwing for 440 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions while going 1-2 as a starter.

While it likely wasn’t the performance that he was envisioning, the fact that Thompson-Robinson had to play his first game against one of the best teams in football likely helped him to his victory against Pittsburgh.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Browns Insider Reveals Factors That Led To Ken Dorsey's Firing In Buffalo

1 hour ago

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Fans React To Jarvis Landry's Recent Comments

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Opens Up On Browns' Complex Season

23 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement On Kevin Stefanski’s Tenure

23 hours ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

49ers Defender Points Out Notable Changes For The Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Coaching Changes

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Hilarious Response To NFL Honors Mistake

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Celebrates Browns Award Winners At NFL Honors

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Sends A Message To Every Browns Winner At NFL Honors

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins Admits Desire To Play For 1 AFC Team

2 days ago

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons Claps Back At Myles Garrett’s Critics

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Joined Legendary Club With Another COY Award

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

3 days ago

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

3 days ago

New England Patriots helmet

Reporter Predicts Another Browns Coach Will Join The Patriots

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

4 days ago

Browns Insider Reveals Factors That Led To Ken Dorsey's Firing In Buffalo

No more pages to load