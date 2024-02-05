Ken Dorsey Gets Honest On Importance of Play-Calling

New Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has one main objective: helping the Browns win.

Many are wondering how play-calling would shake out for the Browns after his hiring.

Dorsey addressed that situation in a press conference on Monday.

“More interested about, ok, what can I do to help this team win more so than anything else? And that’s the only thing that matters to me. So, whether Kevin’s calling it or I’m calling it… the most important thing is us as a team.”

Check out Dorsey’s full response in this post from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Twitter.

#Browns new OC Ken Dorsey on how important playcalling is to him: pic.twitter.com/tStBiPw32H — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 5, 2024

So, still no answer on who exactly is starting the season with those play-calling duties.

Unless otherwise noted, it seems Stefanski may retain that role.

But that doesn’t necessarily matter to Dorsey based on his response.

He’ll still have plenty of say and input with how the offense operates.

The Browns didn’t just hire Dorsey to stand around for the cameras.

He’ll be heavily involved with Deshaun Watson and that entire Cleveland offense, whether he’s calling plays or not.

What if it’s Kevin calling the plays? Dorsey provided an answer for that as well.

“What can I do? I can do my job… I can get Deshaun ready to play each and every week… I can help develop a game plan that’s going to help us be multiple, attack a defense in different ways, be aggressive, and be elite in what we do. That’s the most important thing to me”.

It’s a good answer and mindset from Dorsey, who truly seems to be buying into a team-first approach.

Now, if the offense sputters early in 2024, things could change.

For now, it looks like Stefanski and Dorsey are on the same page, which certainly isn’t a bad thing.