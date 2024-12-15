Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Says He Will See Doctor After His Injury On Sunday

Myles Garrett Says He Will See Doctor After His Injury On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 15: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field on December 15, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ clash with the Kansas City Chiefs took an unexpected turn in the second quarter when Myles Garrett suffered a potential face injury that sent a wave of concern through the team and its fans.

During a critical moment of the game, Garrett went down after an intense pass rush, temporarily leaving supporters worried about the star player’s condition.

The incident occurred when Joe Thuney’s hand appeared to make contact with Garrett’s helmet, causing the defensive end to grab his face and drop to the ground immediately.

Medical staff quickly assisted him off the field, covering his face with a towel and escorting him to the locker room.

The Browns initially reported it as an eye injury and listed Garrett as questionable to return.

In his straightforward manner, Garrett addressed the concerns after the Browns’ 21-7 loss.

“Literally, the first play, I took my visor off because it was raining, and it was getting kind of blurry, and then it got real blurry in the dark, I mean, it hurt a lot, but I was thinking I might not be able to see at all because I’ve had lasik. That’s why I wear the visor,” he explained.

He further added, “I should be going to the doctor tomorrow, to see if there’s anything else that we didn’t see initially, but at the moment, just in pain.”

Fortunately for Browns fans, Garrett’s injury proved less serious than initially feared.

He quickly returned to the sideline and was back in the game before the second quarter concluded.

This resilience is nothing new for the team’s most reliable player, who has consistently demonstrated his ability to bounce back from challenging moments.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Hints At QB Change After Sunday's Loss
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation