Myles Garrett Says He Will See Doctor After His Injury On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns’ clash with the Kansas City Chiefs took an unexpected turn in the second quarter when Myles Garrett suffered a potential face injury that sent a wave of concern through the team and its fans.

During a critical moment of the game, Garrett went down after an intense pass rush, temporarily leaving supporters worried about the star player’s condition.

The incident occurred when Joe Thuney’s hand appeared to make contact with Garrett’s helmet, causing the defensive end to grab his face and drop to the ground immediately.

Medical staff quickly assisted him off the field, covering his face with a towel and escorting him to the locker room.

The Browns initially reported it as an eye injury and listed Garrett as questionable to return.

In his straightforward manner, Garrett addressed the concerns after the Browns’ 21-7 loss.

“Literally, the first play, I took my visor off because it was raining, and it was getting kind of blurry, and then it got real blurry in the dark, I mean, it hurt a lot, but I was thinking I might not be able to see at all because I’ve had lasik. That’s why I wear the visor,” he explained. He further added, “I should be going to the doctor tomorrow, to see if there’s anything else that we didn’t see initially, but at the moment, just in pain.”

#Browns Myles Garrett thinks eye is OK. Gonna see doctor tomorrow. Is in pain. pic.twitter.com/XaUfmgkjxe — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 15, 2024

Fortunately for Browns fans, Garrett’s injury proved less serious than initially feared.

He quickly returned to the sideline and was back in the game before the second quarter concluded.

This resilience is nothing new for the team’s most reliable player, who has consistently demonstrated his ability to bounce back from challenging moments.

