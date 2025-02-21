Kevin Stefanski Given Interesting Ranking Among NFL Play Callers

The Browns will be working under their third offensive coordinator in three years when Cleveland kicks off the 2025 NFL regular season.

Cleveland promoted pass-game coordinator and tight ends coach Tommy Rees to that position in January after firing Ken Dorsey following last season’s final game.

Despite hiring Rees, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that he will resume the play-calling duties for Cleveland in 2025, a role he held partially last season and fully during his first four years with the organization.

That’s not a bad thing for the Browns, according to analyst Dan Pizzuta.

Pizzuta ranked every offensive coordinator in the NFL, and the head coach’s decision to resume play-calling duties led to an interesting No. 15 rank for Stefanski.

“The Cleveland Browns’ offense has been a mess during the last few seasons, and that hasn’t been Stefanski’s fault. Even though the Joe Flacco offense still produced negative EPA during the back half of the 2023 season, it showed the bones of how the intended offense could work,” Pizzuta said.

The analyst suggested that Cleveland’s void at the quarterback position led to a lower ranking for Stefanski.

Currently, Cleveland has one healthy quarterback on the roster as Deshaun Watson recovers from an Achilles injury and Jameis Winston has not been re-signed by the organization.

Stefanski’s offenses are run-oriented, a departure from last year’s pass-friendly attacks implemented by Dorsey.

The Browns finished with the fourth-fewest rushing yards in 2024, managing just 94.6 yards per outing on the ground.

Cleveland also managed a league-worst 15.2 points per game, another reason the Browns’ head coach moved on from Dorsey after the 2024 season.

