Draft Expert Names Which QB Prospect Browns Should Draft

There’s no debate that the Cleveland Browns need a quarterback for the upcoming campaign.

Cleveland has a glaring need at that position, one that the Browns are likely going to address by taking a prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With Miami’s Cam Ward presumably the top overall selection, the Browns could take Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall selection.

Conversely, the Browns can take another sought-after player with their No. 2 pick, making a move either late in the first round or with their second-round selection to acquire a player like Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart or Louisville signal-caller Tyler Shough.

Analyst Damian Parson believes Cleveland will address their vacancy immediately.

During his visit on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” this week, the analyst took the clearest path forward by offering Sanders as the Browns’ best option.

“I think it should be Shedeur Sanders. I think you go ahead and right the ship, and reset this clock with a young quarterback to lead this franchise,” Parson said.

Sanders would allow the Browns to move on from Deshaun Watson “sooner than later,” Parson said.

Parson pointed to his game against Colorado State in 2023 when Sanders played behind an offensive line that “was one of the worst in college football,” but still found a way to propel the team to victory.

The analyst said Sanders went “Brady mode” and carried the team to a victory as Sanders drew inspiration from the legendary NFL quarterback.

Sanders finished that game by completing 38 of his 47 passes, throwing for four touchdowns in his team’s 43-35 overtime victory over the Rams.

