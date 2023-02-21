Drew Petzing Is Reportedly Looking To Bring More Browns Coaches With Him

The Cleveland Browns might be looking at a few more coaches leaving this offseason.

After already losing Drew Petzing to the Arizona Cardinals, he is looking to bring a few Browns coaches with him.

Petzing was the quarterback coach with the Browns this past season, and now he gets his first offensive coordinator job in Arizona.

Some of the names Petzing hopes to bring with him are Ashton Grant, Bill Willis, and Israel Woolfork.

I’m told that #Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has expressed interest in having both #Browns offensive quality coach Ashton Grant and Bill Willis diversity coaching fellow Israel Woolfork join him in Arizona, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2023

No question that Petzing taking all of these coaches with him would not be ideal.

But, the Browns will have to revamp their offensive staff without him.

It will be interesting to see what the Browns’ offense looks like in 2023.

There is no question it should be much better than last season.

For one, quarterback Deshaun Watson will get the full offseason to focus on football.

Also, having played at the end of last year should have knocked the rust off.

No player will be under more pressure to perform than Watson, due to what was traded for him and the contract he received.

If the Browns plan on making a playoff push in 2023, it will be behind Watson and not the run game.

The NFL is a passing league, and if you can not throw the ball efficiently you have no chance.

This could turn into a make-or-break season for both Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland is not looking for another mediocre season, it is time for them to get back to the playoffs and make a run.