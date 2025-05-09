Browns Nation

Friday, May 9, 2025
Former Browns WR Celebrates 2 Years Of Sobriety

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Former Browns WR Celebrates 2 Years Of Sobriety
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The decision to eliminate alcohol has become increasingly common among professional athletes looking to optimize performance.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones recently celebrated a significant personal milestone on this journey.

Peoples-Jones marked two years of sobriety this week, sharing the achievement with followers on social media where he received considerable support from fans and fellow players alike.

“As of today: Officially 2 years sober from alcohol. 😳😂 kind of strange to say but lol it’s the truth! 1 Peter 5: 8-9.” Peoples-Jones shared.

The wide receiver began his NFL career when the Cleveland Browns selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft at 187th overall.

After signing his rookie contract that May, he finished his debut season with modest production, recording 14 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns across 12 appearances.

His development accelerated in his second season as he built a reputation for reliability and big-play capability.

The true breakthrough came in 2022 when Peoples-Jones hauled in 61 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns.

He added a spectacular 76-yard punt return touchdown against the Texans in Week 13, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

His trajectory shifted midway through 2023 when the Browns traded him to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31.

The move to his hometown team presented challenges as he saw limited opportunities in the offense.

Despite hurdles, Peoples-Jones has demonstrated resilience throughout his professional career, showing flashes of potential that suggest his best football may still lie ahead while maintaining important personal commitments off the field.

Browns Nation