Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Jameis Winston Has A Message For His Teammates

By
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 1-4, and changes to how the team performs on the football field are needed for the AFC North squad to get into the win column.

Some of that may be changes to the fundamentals, doing things such as tackling and blocking better than they have during their abysmal start to the 2024 campaign.

Jameis Winston sees some of the changes needed as getting back to enjoying what makes football a captivating sport and puts the joy back into his teammates’ hearts.

While attending a football-related function on Tuesday evening, the veteran backup quarterback offered a message to his Cleveland Browns squad (via analyst Justin Cooper’s X account).

“(These kids are) focused on having fun and doing what they love doing, and that’s playing football,” Winston said while a throng of kids could be heard in the background.

“As a Cleveland Browns player, that’s what we’re focused on,” Winston added. “We’re focused on having fun, getting back to the fun, and what makes a Cleveland Brown a Cleveland Brown, and going out there and executing it on the football field.”

The Browns have had very little to be joyful about with their poor performances to open the year.

Cleveland has yet to score more than 18 points in any contest, and the Browns defense – its once-reliable unit – struggled to slow down rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in a 34-13 defeat during Week 5.

This week, the Browns return to action against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third and final game of their current road swing.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation