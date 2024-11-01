Elijah Moore Had An Impressive Stat In Win Over Ravens

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a stunning victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season, with Elijah Moore emerging as a standout performer.

The wide receiver showcased his exceptional route-running ability, hauling in eight receptions on 12 targets for 81 yards.

The numbers marked season highs across the board for Moore, who thrived with Jameis Winston stepping in at quarterback for injured Deshaun Watson.

PFF analysis highlighted Moore’s remarkable performance, particularly in creating separation from defenders.

His 81.82 percent separation rate in Week 8 placed him fifth among all NFL receivers, via PFF CLE Browns.

The shift in offensive dynamics following Amari Cooper’s departure in a trade has allowed Moore to line up more frequently on the outside, where his skill set appears better suited.

The connection between Moore and Winston was evident, with the receiver commanding a 29 percent target share in their first game together.

Though Winston had his moments of concern — including a fumble and a couple of near-interceptions — he guided the Browns to their highest scoring output of the season (29 points).

The performance has sparked discussion among fans about whether head coach Kevin Stefanski should have made the quarterback change earlier.

Moore’s resurgence over the past two games also has been particularly noteworthy, accumulating 14 receptions on 18 targets for 126 yards.

After struggling to find his rhythm early in the season, Moore’s recent performances signal a promising turnaround that could reshape the Browns’ passing attack moving forward.

