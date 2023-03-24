Elijah Moore Has A Message For Browns Fans

Heading into the 2023 NFL offseason, Cleveland Browns fans had a few requests from the organization.

The 2022 season finished differently than many fans were expecting, especially due to Deshaun Watson’s presence.

One request that fans across the board had was more help from their wide receiving corps.

The team has recently responded, trading with the New York Jets to receive Elijah Moore.

After he was traded, Moore sent a message to Browns fans, which was “I’m ready to get to work. Let’s get it.”

.@e_moore03 has touched down in The Land 📍 pic.twitter.com/JkPokRUFOm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 23, 2023

Moore is already in Cleveland and appears ready to go into battle with his new teammates.

He joins a receiving room that is spearheaded by Donovan Peoples-Jones and Amari Cooper and should be able to fit in nicely.

During his time on the Jets, Moore didn’t have stability at the quarterback position and was unable to develop rapport with them as a result.

Being that Watson is tied to the Browns for the next several seasons, he shouldn’t have to worry about a change anytime soon.

Last season, Moore started just nine games and had 37 receptions for 446 yards and one touchdown.

He is likely to be an every-week starter for the Browns, which could be great news for his NFL career moving forward.

Moore is just 22 years old and will look to not only succeed on the Browns this season but secure himself another contract in the years to come.

How will the Browns fare in 2023, now that Watson will have a full training camp and offseason with his new weapons?