Joe Haden Gives His Opinion Of Elijah Moore Trade

The Cleveland Browns have made some notable additions on defense so far this offseason, including defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

They should help them improve a unit that ranked just 20th in points allowed, 25th in rushing yards allowed and 29th in rushing touchdowns given up in 2022.

But many fans wanted the team to also bring in another legitimate playmaker at the wide receiver position.

Earlier this week, it did just that when it traded a second-round draft pick to the New York Jets for Elijah Moore.

Former Browns star defensive back Joe Haden made it clear that he loves the trade.

The Browns already have a legitimate star at wideout in Amari Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler, as well as an up-and-coming threat in Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had 839 yards and three touchdowns this past season.

Moore hasn’t been a very prolific receiver, as he has totaled 984 yards and six touchdowns in two pro seasons, but he never played with a star quarterback.

In Cleveland, he will get to catch passes thrown by Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler who led everyone in passing yards in 2020.

Moore will also have the benefit of Cooper attracting defensive attention, which should give him more opportunities and possibly more touches.

Although Cleveland now looks to have a strong roster, getting back to the playoffs will be difficult in an AFC that has gotten ever stronger.

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have also made significant additions, and the Jets, who already had one of the league’s best defenses, are now poised to add quarterback Aaron Rodgers.