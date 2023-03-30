Elijah Moore Lets Browns Fans Know What They Are Getting

The Cleveland Browns had made it a point of emphasis to bolster their receiving corps ahead of next season, and rightfully so.

Amari Cooper was as good as he had been earlier in his career, but they needed to add more weapons if they wanted to put the football in Deshaun Watson’s hands more often.

That’s why GM Andrew Berry didn’t hesitate to pull the trigger and trade for Elijah Moore.

The former New York Jets player wasn’t satisfied with his role in Mike LaFleur’s offense, requesting a trade mid-season and even getting into his OC’s face after not being involved enough.

While that character might scare some people away or make them worried, Moore actually believes it’s one of the things that makes him a good player.

Moore let the fans know that they’re going to get a competitor now that he’s on the team, adding that he’s all about playing winning football.

"You're getting a dawg. You're getting someone who's an ultimate competitor. I want to win. I feel like that's the ultimate thing." Watch Browns Backstage Pass with WR Elijah Moore for his full interview

📺 https://t.co/Dwwt6JKsMh pic.twitter.com/2erVGioeZY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 30, 2023

The Browns will now have a speedster and big-play threat out of the slot, and they figure to be more of a pass-happy team in Watson’s first full season under center.

He only made 15 starts for the Jets since entering the league in 2021 and failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in either season, although he did score six touchdowns.

But he’s expected to have a more prominent role in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, so don’t be shocked if he winds up having a breakout season and proving the Jets wrong for giving up on him that early in his career.