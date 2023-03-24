Elijah Moore Makes His Thoughts Clear About Deshaun Watson

Ever since the Cleveland Browns traded for him last year, star quarterback Deshaun Watson has become a polarizing figure in Northeast Ohio because of the many sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against him.

Some feel acquiring him and giving him a $230 million guaranteed contract was a bad look, especially when it comes to setting a good example in the community.

It also didn’t help that Watson played poorly after serving his 11-game suspension in 2022.

But new Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore seems grateful that he’s about to play with Watson, as he called the three-time Pro Bowler “a legit quarterback.”

#Browns new WR Elijah Moore, who caught passes from 5 QBs in 2 years with the #Jets, believes in Deshaun Watson: 'He's a legit quarterback.' https://t.co/9TyJpQdXGO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 23, 2023

Moore comes to Cleveland via a trade with the New York Jets, a team that had a revolving door at quarterback this past season.

They went with four different starters under center, and none of them got the job done, especially after Zach Wilson, the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, turned out to be a disappointment.

Moore has posted 984 yards and six touchdowns in his two pro seasons, and he is expected to give Cleveland a legitimate third option at wideout alongside established star Amari Cooper and the emerging Donovan Peoples-Jones.

With Moore on board, the Browns look to have a very potent team on offense.

They have also significantly upgraded on defense, which was their biggest weakness in 2022.

The acquisitions of defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, safety Juan Thornhill and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo should help the team improve on that side of the ball after finishing 20th in points allowed last year.