ESPN Analyst Has Major Doubt About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns suffered another loss in Week 16, bringing their record to 3-12. They are now in a prime position to secure the No. 3 overall draft pick in the upcoming draft and could potentially move up depending on how the next few weeks unfold.

While the Browns don’t have anything to play for in terms of the playoffs, there’s still plenty that the coaching staff can glean from their young players during this time. At this time of year, when the team is well out of the playoff hunt, teams can still look at their players and see if they’re the right ones to move forward into the next season with.

Shedeur Sanders has been put under a microscope over the past few games, as he’s said to be auditioning for the starting role in 2026. If he doesn’t play well enough, there’s a chance that the Browns will use their first-rounder on a QB, or at the very least, select one early in the draft.

Sanders has had a few exciting moments, but as analyst Jake Trotter mentioned via ESPN Cleveland, the team might not be thrilled.

“There’s stuff there, but I don’t know if it’s enough to build a franchise around,” Trotter said.

“There’s stuff there but I don’t know if it’s enough to build a franchise around,” – @Jake_Trotter on Shedeur Sanders. Do you agree? https://t.co/IaWuV9RRmo pic.twitter.com/GcbsyNY0oQ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 21, 2025

Finding the right quarterback is something that has plagued the Browns for years. Whether it’s drafting someone that’s highly touted and they don’t work out, or signing someone that can’t elevate the offense, it’s been one thing after another.

With this loss to Buffalo, Sanders has started five games, winning just one of them.

It’s not a complete body of work by any means, but after seeing his output, the Browns could be ready to move on to their newest shiny new toy, hoping that someone else yields better results.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Calls Out Browns Reporter For Trying To Separate Team