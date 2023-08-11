Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / ESPN Analyst Reveals Rankings For Browns Roster This Season

ESPN Analyst Reveals Rankings For Browns Roster This Season

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are a bit of a question mark to most people as they enter the 2023 season.

They’ve been constantly overlooked when discussing potential candidates out of the AFC, perhaps mostly because of the fact that they play in the same division as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Trying to shed some light on what may or may not happen next season, ESPN writer Mike Clay analyzed every single roster in the league, and he shared his thoughts about where the Browns rank at every position ahead of the start of the season.

Per Clay, the Browns currently rank No. 9 at quarterback, No. 7 at running back, No. 19 at wide receiver, No. 13 at tight end, No. 2 at offensive line, No. 16 at interior defensive line, No. 4 at edge, No. 18 at off-ball linebacker, No. 5 at cornerback, No. 15 at safety, and No. 5 overall.

It’s kind of crazy that he believes the Browns have the fifth-best roster in the league, yet no one seems to be talking about them.

Whatever the case, this Browns team has plenty of playmakers on both sides of the field, and they have a big chip on their shoulders after missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

They want to take over the division, and while it will be a bit of an uphill road, they have a winnable schedule and a much-improved roster, not to mention a quarterback that’s looking to prove that he’s still a top-tier talent, an underrated star at wide receiver, and a new defensive coordinator.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Analyst Previews Deshaun Watson's First Preseason Game

20 hours ago

browns helmets

Fans React To Browns' New DT Signing

20 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Pro Bowler Praises Denzel Ward's Ability

20 hours ago

Johnny Manziel watches play between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Rizzo Has Big Reaction To Johnny Manziel Netflix Documentary

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Praises Unsung Browns WR

20 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Harsh Record Projection For Browns This Season

22 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Stacked Defensive Line In 2023

23 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Injured Browns Player Showing Progress During Recent Practice

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Set To Work Out Former Colts RB

2 days ago

Football Quarterback Johnny Manziel talks onset prior to the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Analyst Rips Into 'Lazy' Johnny Manziel Documentary

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Confirms Browns' QB1 Against Commanders

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Predicts Elijah Moore's Contribution To Browns

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About His Job Status This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to a fan during the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Myles Garrett Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality This Season

3 days ago

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during the first half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Set Record During Hall of Fame Game

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns CB Predicted To Have Breakout Season By Analyst

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Is Looking Sharp In The Red Zone At Camp

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Myles Garrett Details Duels Between The Position Groups

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Explains How Browns Will Balance Passing And Rushing

4 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Sign Former Ravens, Giants OLB

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Receiver Expected To Miss Several Weeks Due To Knee Injury

5 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Stefanski Hints At Different Nick Chubb Usage This Season

5 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

UCLA Coach Praises Dorian Thompson-Robinson After NFL Debut

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.

Stump Mitchell Highlights Overlooked Aspect Of Nick Chubb's Game

5 days ago

Analyst Previews Deshaun Watson's First Preseason Game

No more pages to load