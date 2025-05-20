ESPN Insider Predicts Big Season From Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns’ rookie class of 2025 is turning heads, with ESPN analyst Mike Clay offering promising projections that suggest immediate impact players rather than developmental prospects.

The numbers point to significant contributions, particularly on offense, where one of the rookies might reshape the team’s identity.

Second-round selection Quinshon Judkins led the pack with eye-catching projections.

Clay forecasted 922 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground, plus another 285 yards and a score through 40 receptions.

This 200-point PPR potential makes him valuable for both fantasy fans and the Cleveland Browns’ actual ground attack.

Cleveland made a clear statement in the draft, grabbing two running backs in the first four rounds to inject fresh energy into the offense.

Judkins, a standout at both Ohio State and Ole Miss, showed he can grind between the tackles and contribute in the passing game.

He’s physical, decisive, and built for AFC North football. With Nick Chubb’s return looking doubtful, Judkins should be a top contender for carries, competing mainly with Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson.

And speaking of Sampson, the Tennessee product brings a change-of-pace skill set that fits perfectly alongside Judkins.

The ESPN analyst already sees their complementary roles taking shape.

Clay projected 265 rushing yards, 1 touchdown, and 60 receiving yards on 9 catches for Sampson. While modest, these numbers suggest a defined role that could expand quickly with strong early performances.

If these rookies deliver on the said projections, the Browns might find their future running back core arriving much sooner than anticipated.

