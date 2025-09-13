ESPN Predicts Winner Of Browns-Ravens Matchup

The Cleveland Browns enter Week 2 facing the Baltimore Ravens with momentum despite their frustrating 17-16 season-opening loss to Cincinnati.

Cleveland dominated statistically in that contest, outgaining the Bengals 327-141 yards while controlling most phases of the game.

The narrow defeat showcased a team ready to compete until the final whistle.

According to ESPN, the Browns hold just a 20.2% chance of victory against Baltimore, with the Ravens favored at 79.8%.

Those odds reflect Cleveland’s historical struggles in this rivalry, but recent performances suggest the gap may be smaller than expected.

Joe Flacco delivered an efficient performance in Week 1, completing 68 percent of his passes for 290 yards.

The veteran quarterback managed the offense well despite facing pressure from Cincinnati’s defense.

Cleveland’s inability to capitalize came down to turnovers and missed opportunities in crucial moments.

The Browns’ defense remains their strongest asset, extending an impressive streak of 29 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer.

That mark represents the NFL’s longest active run and highlights the unit’s consistency under pressure.

Rookie Carson Schwesinger and veteran Myles Garrett spearheaded the defensive effort that kept Cleveland within striking distance throughout the contest.

Baltimore leads the all-time series 37-15 and has dominated at home, winning 20 of 26 meetings.

However, Cleveland has claimed two of the last three matchups, showing clear progress in this divisional rivalry.

Both teams are trying to rebound from disappointing Week 1 results, making this an important early-season test for each organization.

