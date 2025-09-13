Quinshon Judkins Gets Candid About His Browns Return

The Cleveland Browns showed a lot of promise in their Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, giving fans plenty to look forward to over the rest of the season, regardless of whether or not the team can start racking up wins.

One of the most exciting developments was rookie running back Dylan Sampson catching eight passes out of the backfield in his debut, and if all goes according to plan, he’ll have another dynamic rookie in the backfield with him any day now.

WEWS reporter Camryn Justice shared a clip of Judkins’ recent media session, and he said he’s excited to be back with the team after a rocky summer.

“It’s a great feeling just to be back with all my teammates and back in the building. Everybody here, they know who I am,” Judkins said.

#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins said he's excited to be back working with the team after being away all summer. Said he's glad the legal issues have been resolved and charges weren't filed. Said that the people around him—his team, his family—know who he is as a person. pic.twitter.com/lCQDMb6sCw — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 12, 2025

Improving the running game was a big priority for the Browns this offseason, and that all starts with Judkins and Sampson, who both put up impressive numbers during their college careers.

Judkins has been behind due to his off-the-field issues this offseason, which the league is still investigating despite no charges being filed.

Now that he is signed and practicing, his debut could come anytime, possibly even on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland hasn’t had a 100-yard rusher in a game since 2023, and if Judkins can get on the field, he could break that streak rather quickly.

The Browns need their playmaker to suit up, and the fans are all hoping it’s this Sunday.

NEXT:

Browns Worked Out 9 Players On Friday